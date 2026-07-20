Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), moderates a fireside chat with U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The discussion focused on artificial intelligence, emerging technology and collaboration between the military, academia and industry. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9826297
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-UT641-1488
|Resolution:
|6500x4336
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
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NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
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