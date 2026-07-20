NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, signs the exterior panel of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The system supports NPS and approved research partners conducting defense-focused research in artificial intelligence, cyber, autonomy, modeling and operational analysis. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abreen Padeken)