Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), greets Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The visit included the commissioning of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer and a fireside chat with military, academic and industry leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9826292
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-UT641-7083
|Resolution:
|4860x3234
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
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