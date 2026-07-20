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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 2 of 3]

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), greets Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The visit included the commissioning of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer and a fireside chat with military, academic and industry leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:22
    Photo ID: 9826292
    VIRIN: 260722-N-UT641-7083
    Resolution: 4860x3234
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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