NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), greets Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The visit included the commissioning of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer and a fireside chat with military, academic and industry leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)