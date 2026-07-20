U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert Fusco, a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) student, briefs Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, during a research poster session at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. NPS provides defense-focused graduate education and applied research to support the operational effectiveness and technological leadership of the naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 22:58
|Photo ID:
|9826240
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-UT641-7062
|Resolution:
|4501x2995
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
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