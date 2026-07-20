NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert Fusco, a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) student, briefs Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, during a research poster session at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. NPS provides defense-focused graduate education and applied research to support the operational effectiveness and technological leadership of the naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)