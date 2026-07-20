(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert Fusco, a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) student, briefs Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, during a research poster session at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. NPS provides defense-focused graduate education and applied research to support the operational effectiveness and technological leadership of the naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9826240
    VIRIN: 260722-N-UT641-7062
    Resolution: 4501x2995
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery