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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 1 of 3]

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command; retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS); Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA; and Hank Plain, board chair of the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation, cut a ribbon to mark the commissioning of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The system provides NPS and approved research partners with high-performance computing capability for defense-focused research. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9826234
    VIRIN: 260722-N-UT641-2278
    Resolution: 4330x4061
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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