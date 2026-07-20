NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Command; retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS); Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA; and Hank Plain, board chair of the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation, cut a ribbon to mark the commissioning of the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer at NPS in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The system provides NPS and approved research partners with high-performance computing capability for defense-focused research. (Photo courtesy NVIDIA)