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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3]

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, delivers remarks during the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer commissioning ceremony at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The ceremony highlighted collaboration between NPS, military leaders and industry in support of defense-focused research and education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abreen Padeken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9826236
    VIRIN: 260722-N-WU450-1168
    Resolution: 7657x5105
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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    NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research

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