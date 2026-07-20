Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, delivers remarks during the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI supercomputer commissioning ceremony at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, July 22, 2026. The ceremony highlighted collaboration between NPS, military leaders and industry in support of defense-focused research and education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abreen Padeken)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 22:58
|Photo ID:
|9826236
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-WU450-1168
|Resolution:
|7657x5105
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Launches First NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI Supercomputer in U.S. Military to Advance Leadership Through Education and Research
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