Col. Roderick James Retirement

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U.S. Air Force Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, receives his retirement flag during his retirement ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. The ceremony honored James’ 22-year career, recognizing his dedication, leadership and commitment to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)