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    Col. Roderick James Retirement [Image 4 of 4]

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    Col. Roderick James Retirement

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, receives his retirement flag during his retirement ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. The ceremony honored James’ 22-year career, recognizing his dedication, leadership and commitment to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9825828
    VIRIN: 260716-F-DU754-1063
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Roderick James Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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