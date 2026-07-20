Col. Roderick James Retirement

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U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Gen. Michael “Coach” Koscheski and Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, render a salute during the national anthem at James’ retirement ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. The ceremony formally recognized his transition to retirement after 22 years of active-duty service, highlighting his leadership of the 366th Fighter Wing and his commitment to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)