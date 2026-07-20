Col. Roderick James Retirement

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U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Gen. Michael “Coach” Koscheski awards the Legion of Merit to Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, during his retirement ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. The retirement ceremony marked the conclusion of his 22-year military career, recognizing his decades of service, leadership and contributions to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)