(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Col. Roderick James Retirement [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Roderick James Retirement

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Gen. Michael “Coach” Koscheski awards the Legion of Merit to Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, during his retirement ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. The retirement ceremony marked the conclusion of his 22-year military career, recognizing his decades of service, leadership and contributions to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9825826
    VIRIN: 260716-F-DU754-1042
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Roderick James Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Roderick James Retirement
    Col. Roderick James Retirement
    Col. Roderick James Retirement
    Col. Roderick James Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery