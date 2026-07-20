U.S. Air Force Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, returns from his fini flight at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. A fini flight is a longstanding aviation tradition recognizing a pilot’s final flight with a unit before departing or retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9825819
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-DU754-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Roderick James Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.