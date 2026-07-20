Col. Roderick James Retirement

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U.S. Air Force Col. Roderick “Brick” James, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander, returns from his fini flight at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 16, 2026. A fini flight is a longstanding aviation tradition recognizing a pilot’s final flight with a unit before departing or retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)