U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CATM Firing Range

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 fire [M18 pistols/M4 rifles] during Combat Arms Training and Maintenance at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 16, 2026. The training develops weapons safety, marksmanship fundamentals, discipline and readiness as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)