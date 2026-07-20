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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CATM Firing Range [Image 8 of 12]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CATM Firing Range

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Suni 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 fire [M18 pistols/M4 rifles] during Combat Arms Training and Maintenance at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 16, 2026. The training develops weapons safety, marksmanship fundamentals, discipline and readiness as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9825631
    VIRIN: 260716-F-KE700-1008
    Resolution: 5017x3346
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CATM Firing Range [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Suni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CATM
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Basic Cadet Training
    marksmanship
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