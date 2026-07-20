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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CBRN Defense Training [Image 5 of 12]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CBRN Defense Training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Suni 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 participate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during Basic Cadet Training at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 15, 2026. The training develops protective-equipment familiarization, response procedures, discipline and readiness as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9825627
    VIRIN: 260715-F-KE700-1004
    Resolution: 5677x3785
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    CBRN
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Basic Cadet Training
    Jacks Valley
    freedom250

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