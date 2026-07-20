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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Physical Training [Image 6 of 12]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Physical Training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Suni 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2030 participate in Physical Training in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 13, 2026 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S Air Force Photo by Jonathan Suni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9825629
    VIRIN: 260715-F-KE700-1013
    Resolution: 7330x4889
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Physical Training [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Suni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Basic Cadet Training
    Jacks Valley
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