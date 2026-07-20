U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training CBRN Defense Training

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 participate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during Basic Cadet Training at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 15, 2026. The training develops protective-equipment familiarization, response procedures, discipline and readiness as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)