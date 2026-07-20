Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center

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Rosanne Hayes and her family pose in front of a portrait of her great-great-grandfather, U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed, during a tour of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 21, 2026. The medical center is named for Reed, the Army physician whose significant work on yellow fever shaped modern military medicine. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)