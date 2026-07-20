Rosanne Hayes and her family pose in front of a portrait of her great-great-grandfather, U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed, during a tour of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 21, 2026. The medical center is named for Reed, the Army physician whose significant work on yellow fever shaped modern military medicine. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9825337
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-EC642-1218
|Resolution:
|2700x1913
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center [Image 6 of 6], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.