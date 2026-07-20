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    Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center [Image 1 of 6]

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    Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Charles Hayes, husband of U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed's great-great-granddaughter Rosanne Hayes, and two of his children view a portrait of Reed during a tour of the museum at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 21, 2026. The medical center is named for Reed, the Army physician whose significant work on yellow fever shaped modern military medicine. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9825321
    VIRIN: 260721-D-EC642-1011
    Resolution: 2700x1809
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center [Image 6 of 6], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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