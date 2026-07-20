Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center

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Rosanne Hayes and three of her children stop at the Unspoken Bond statue, a memorial to hospital corpsmen, during a tour of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 21, 2026. Hayes is a great-great-granddaughter of Maj. Walter Reed, the U.S. Army physician whose significant work on yellow fever shaped modern military medicine. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)