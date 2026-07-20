Rosanne Hayes and three of her children stop at the Unspoken Bond statue, a memorial to hospital corpsmen, during a tour of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 21, 2026. Hayes is a great-great-granddaughter of Maj. Walter Reed, the U.S. Army physician whose significant work on yellow fever shaped modern military medicine. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9825332
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-EC642-1154
|Resolution:
|2700x1788
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center [Image 6 of 6], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.