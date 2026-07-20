Walter Reed Descendants Tour Namesake Medical Center

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Rosanne Hayes, a great-great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed, center, and her family listen during a tour of the museum at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 21, 2026. The medical center is named for Reed, the Army physician whose significant work on yellow fever shaped modern military medicine. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)