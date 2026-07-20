Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training

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Trainees in the Special Warfare Training Wing Zulu course perform water confidence exercises at the Maltz Aquatic Training Center on JBSA-Lackland, Chapman Training Annex, Texas, July 21, 2026. Zulu is a 16-week common skills course that teaches core fundamentals for all Air Force Special Warfare operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi) This photo was altered for security and privacy purposes.