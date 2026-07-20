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    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training [Image 6 of 7]

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    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Gangemi 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Trainees in the Special Warfare Training Wing Zulu course perform water confidence exercises at the Maltz Aquatic Training Center on JBSA-Lackland, Chapman Training Annex, Texas, July 21, 2026. Zulu is a 16-week common skills course that teaches core fundamentals for all Air Force Special Warfare operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9825325
    VIRIN: 260721-F-NW699-1011
    Resolution: 4581x3048
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Gangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training
    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training
    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training
    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training
    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training
    Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training

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    aetc
    Chapman Training Annex
    AFSPECWAR
    TRAINING
    special warfare

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