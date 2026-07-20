Trainees in the Special Warfare Training Wing Zulu course perform water confidence exercises at the Maltz Aquatic Training Center on JBSA-Lackland, Chapman Training Annex, Texas, July 21, 2026. Zulu is a 16-week common skills course that teaches core fundamentals for all Air Force Special Warfare operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi) This photo was altered for security and privacy purposes.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9825266
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-NW699-1006
|Resolution:
|5717x3804
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Gangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.