Trainees in the Special Warfare Training Wing Zulu course line up swim equipment during water confidence exercises at the Maltz Aquatic Training Center on JBSA-Lackland, Chapman Training Annex, Texas, July 21, 2026. Zulu is a 16-week common skills course that teaches core fundamentals for all Air Force Special Warfare operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9825284
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-NW699-1008
|Resolution:
|5482x3647
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Gangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.