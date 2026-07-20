Air Force Special Warfare Water Confidence Training

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Trainees in the Special Warfare Training Wing Zulu course line up swim equipment during water confidence exercises at the Maltz Aquatic Training Center on JBSA-Lackland, Chapman Training Annex, Texas, July 21, 2026. Zulu is a 16-week common skills course that teaches core fundamentals for all Air Force Special Warfare operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)