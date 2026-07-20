U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC

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U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, cleft, Sir Hoyle’s spouse Catherine Hoyle, center right, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, and U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner, center right, speak following Sir Hoyle and Turner’s participation in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)