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    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC [Image 16 of 18]

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    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, cleft, Sir Hoyle’s spouse Catherine Hoyle, center right, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, and U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner, center right, speak following Sir Hoyle and Turner’s participation in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9825265
    VIRIN: 260720-A-IW468-9334
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC
    U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC

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