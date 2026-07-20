U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC

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U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, and U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner, right, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)