U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, and U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner, right, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9825264
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-IW468-9294
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.43 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.K. Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle Visits ANC [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.