A Bangladesh Army soldier, assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, rappels down a tower during a bilateral rappel training with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 07:00
|Photo ID:
|9824130
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-PI875-2046
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|BD
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.