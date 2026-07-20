U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training

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U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Kruse, a combat medic assigned to the 807th Theater Medical Command, rappels down a tower during a bilateral rappel training alongside Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox)