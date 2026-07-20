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    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training [Image 5 of 5]

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    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training

    BANGLADESH

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Bangladesh Army soldier assigned to 1st Parachute Commando Battalion prepares to rappel down a tower during rappel training with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9824125
    VIRIN: 260721-A-PI875-9876
    Resolution: 5486x3657
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training

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    USARPAC
    OregonNationalGuard
    rappel
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26

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