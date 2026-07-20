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    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training [Image 1 of 5]

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    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training

    BANGLADESH

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Peter May, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, prepares to rappel during a bilateral rappel training alongside Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9824127
    VIRIN: 260721-A-PI875-2018
    Resolution: 5276x4480
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training
    U.S. Soldiers rappel with Bangladesh Army during joint training

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    OregonNationalGuard
    rappel
    tigerlightning
    tigerlightning26
    tl26

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