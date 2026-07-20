USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event

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Spc. Chase Gumbrecht, a Soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, begins to uncover his ruck after crossing the lake for the Wet Crossing Event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)