USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division begin the swim for the Wet Crossing Event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)