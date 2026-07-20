Spc. Bailey Badwound, a Soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, swims for the Wet Crossing Event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:41
|Photo ID:
|9823662
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-NJ428-1079
|Resolution:
|4511x4000
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.