(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Staff Sgt. Erik LeCroy and Sgt. Nathanael Chavez, Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct a float test during the Wet Crossing Event at the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9823660
    VIRIN: 260721-A-NJ428-1046
    Resolution: 3955x4000
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Water Crossing Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPACBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery