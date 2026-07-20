Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

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NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (July 14, 2026) — Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Vic Sheldon, center, and Capt. Keith Foster, SWSC Director of Officer Engineering Training, right, speak with Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, commanding officer of Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, July 14, 2026, during a scheduled visit to the fire trainer at the command's Damage Control (DC) Schoolhouse on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Christopher Garcia)