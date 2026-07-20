Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

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NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (July 13, 2026) — Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Vic Sheldon, right, and Capt. Keith Foster, center right, SWSC Director of Officer Engineering Training, are briefed on Bachelor Enlisted Quarters' (BEQ) status and capabilities by Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes housing staff and Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, center left, commanding officer of Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, while touring the command's USS Missouri BEQ, July 13, 2026, during a scheduled visit to the command on board NAVSTA Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Christopher Garcia)