Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

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NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (July 13, 2026) — Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Command Master Chief Stacey Settles, center, observes students at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Machinery Repairman (MR) Schoolhouse conducting on-hand training, July 13, 2026, during a scheduled visit to the command on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Christopher Garcia)