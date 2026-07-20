NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (July 13, 2026) — Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Command Master Chief Stacey Settles, center, observes students at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Machinery Repairman (MR) Schoolhouse conducting on-hand training, July 13, 2026, during a scheduled visit to the command on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Christopher Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 14:42
|Photo ID:
|9822924
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-OR678-1144
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|749.83 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.