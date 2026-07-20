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    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes [Image 4 of 8]

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    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Garcia 

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (July 13, 2026) — Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Command Master Chief Stacey Settles, center, observes students at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Machinery Repairman (MR) Schoolhouse conducting on-hand training, July 13, 2026, during a scheduled visit to the command on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Christopher Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:42
    Photo ID: 9822924
    VIRIN: 260713-N-OR678-1144
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 749.83 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

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    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC)
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes

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