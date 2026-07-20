Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) visits Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

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NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (July 13, 2026) — Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Vic Sheldon, center, is briefed on Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Engineering Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (EPACT) curriculum by Machinist's Mate 1st Class Juan Morales, right, July 13, 2026, during a scheduled visit to the command on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Christopher Garcia)