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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, receives her first salute as commander during the 2 HCOS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. Anderson accepted command and received the squadron’s guidon, signifying the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 HCOS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Laiken King)