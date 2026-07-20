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    2 HCOS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

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    2 HCOS Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, receives her first salute as commander during the 2 HCOS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. Anderson accepted command and received the squadron’s guidon, signifying the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 HCOS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Laiken King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9822475
    VIRIN: 260626-F-PW635-1331
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2 HCOS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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