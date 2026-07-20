U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson, center, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, accepts command from Col. Jon Ehrenfried, left, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2 HCOS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. The reception of a guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority to a new commanding officer for a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9822472
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-PW635-1288
|Resolution:
|5632x3747
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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