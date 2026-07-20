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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tracey McGaughey, center, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, relinquishes command to Col. Jon Ehrenfried, left, 2nd Medical Group commander, during the 2 HCOS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. The relinquishing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Laiken King)