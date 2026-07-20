Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 06:48 Photo ID: 9822076 VIRIN: 260711-N-LX264-3617 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 1.92 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.