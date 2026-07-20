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    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston [Image 1 of 4]

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    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 06:48
    Photo ID: 9822071
    VIRIN: 250711-N-LX264-9567
    Resolution: 6960x3706
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston
    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston.
    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston.
    Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound Performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Sail Boston.

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