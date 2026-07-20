Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium

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U.S. and partner-nation rescue personnel carry a simulated casualty in a rescue litter across land after completing the water-rescue phase of the International Rescue Symposium's "Monster Mash" skills competition in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. By mixing different countries into the same teams, the competition helped build the personal trust and friendships needed to run smooth, joint rescue operations in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo C. Kim)