Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mongolian rescue operator performs overhead jerry can lifts while his teammates hold flutter kicks during the International Rescue Symposium's "Monster Mash" skills competition in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. Working together in a friendly competition helps different nations overcome language and cultural barriers long before a real-world crisis strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo C. Kim)