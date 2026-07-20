A Mongolian rescue operator performs overhead jerry can lifts while his teammates hold flutter kicks during the International Rescue Symposium's "Monster Mash" skills competition in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. Working together in a friendly competition helps different nations overcome language and cultural barriers long before a real-world crisis strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo C. Kim)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9821712
|VIRIN:
|260718-F-LB592-1326
|Resolution:
|7334x4892
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Soo Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.