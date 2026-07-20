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    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium [Image 4 of 11]

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    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo Kim 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman uses a map and protractor to pinpoint the location of a simulated casualty during the International Rescue Symposium's "Monster Mash" skills competition in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. This hands-on event helps all the participating nations improve their own rescue skills, fostering a safer, more self-reliant region capable of leading its own crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 23:22
    Photo ID: 9821708
    VIRIN: 260718-F-LB592-1072
    Resolution: 5448x3634
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Soo Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium
    Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium

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