A U.S. Air Force pararescueman uses a map and protractor to pinpoint the location of a simulated casualty during the International Rescue Symposium's "Monster Mash" skills competition in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. This hands-on event helps all the participating nations improve their own rescue skills, fostering a safer, more self-reliant region capable of leading its own crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo C. Kim)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9821708
|VIRIN:
|260718-F-LB592-1072
|Resolution:
|5448x3634
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Soo Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.