Rescue Experts descend on Hawaii for Inaugural International Rescue Symposium

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Rescue operators prepare a simulated casualty for a ropeway evacuation during the International Rescue Symposium's "Monster Mash" skills competition in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. This hands-on event helps all the participating nations improve their own rescue skills, fostering a safer, more self-reliant region capable of leading its own crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo C. Kim)