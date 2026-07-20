U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare to load munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. Airmen from the 67th FGS trained alongside the 85th TES, gaining hands-on experience loading munitions on the F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle while supporting test and evaluation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:33
|Photo ID:
|9821692
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-NW722-1398
|Resolution:
|5644x3755
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.