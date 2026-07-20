F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron inspect munitions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The training supported rapid integration efforts by validating precision-guided munitions loading procedures across legacy and next-generation fighter platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)