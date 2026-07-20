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    F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration [Image 2 of 6]

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    F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron inspect munitions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The training supported rapid integration efforts by validating precision-guided munitions loading procedures across legacy and next-generation fighter platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 22:33
    Photo ID: 9821687
    VIRIN: 260708-F-NW722-1179
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration
    F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration
    F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration
    F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration

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    PACAF, 18th Wing, USPACOM, USINDO-PACOM, Indo-PACOM

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