F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare to load munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. Airmen from the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron trained alongside the 85th TES gaining hands-on experience loading munitions on the F-15EX Eagle II and F-15E Strike Eagle while supporting test and evaluation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)