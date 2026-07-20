F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration

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A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The presence of advanced fighter aircraft at Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower in defense of U.S. allies and a free and open Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)