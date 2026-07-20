A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The presence of advanced fighter aircraft at Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower in defense of U.S. allies and a free and open Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:33
|Photo ID:
|9821683
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-NW722-1144
|Resolution:
|4558x3033
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15EX weapons load inspection advances Kadena integration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.